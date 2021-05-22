LeMahieu is not starting Saturday's game against the White Sox.
The day off comes at a good time for LeMahieu, who has gone 0-for-10 in his last three games, reaching base just once on a walk in that span. The 32-year-old has performed far below his lofty expectations with a .260 average thus far this season, but improvement is likely for LeMahieu, who has hit above .300 in five of the past six seasons.
