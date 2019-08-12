Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Sitting in matinee

LeMahieu is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

He is hitting .327/.380/.561 with six home runs in 25 games since the All-Star break. The Yankees' remarkable infield depth, even when they are not at full strength, will result in LeMahieu getting a day off here and there. Breyvic Valera will start at second base while Gleyber Torres starts at designated hitter.