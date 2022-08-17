LeMahieu (toe) said he'll remain out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays, but he's available off the bench and will avoid a stint on the injured list, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

The Yankees are expected to announce multiple roster moves prior to Wednesday's contest, but LeMahieu apparently won't be deactivated to clear a spot for one of the new arrivals. He's seemingly made strides in his recovery from the right big toe inflammation that has kept him out of the lineup since Sunday, and if he incurs no setbacks in the next 24 hours, he said he expects to re-enter the starting nine for Thursday's series finale.