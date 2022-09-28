LeMahieu (toe) will be reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Friday's game against the Orioles, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Manager Aaron Boone hinted early this week that LeMahieu was in the mix to return to action Wednesday, but the team elected to give the second baseman two extra days off. Boone also indicated last week that LeMahieu likely won't be 100 percent healthy when he's activated, but the 34-year-old will have a few chances to appear in regular-season games ahead of postseason play.