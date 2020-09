LeMahieu went 1-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run and a second run scored in Thursday's 10-7 win over the Blue Jays.

He continues to wear out Toronto pitching, and LeMahieu finished the three-game series against the Jays having gone 8-for-13 with three doubles, four homers, eight runs and nine RBI while extending his hitting streak to 10 games. On the year, the veteran infielder is slashing .373/.426/.641 with 10 homers and 23 RBI.