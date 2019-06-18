Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Smacks eighth homer

LeMahieu went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 3-0 win over the Rays.

His third-inning shot off Yonny Chirinos gave Masahiro Tanaka all the offense he would need as he cruised to a shutout. LeMahieu continues to play every day, primarily at third base, and he's earned his at-bats by slashing .311/.355/.459 on the year with eight homers and 43 RBI in 66 games.

