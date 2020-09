LeMahieu went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during a 6-0 win over the Orioles in the first game of Friday's doubleheader.

He stayed hot in the nightcap, going 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and two runs scored. LeMahieu is slashing a dazzling .359/.410/.550 through 35 games with six homers, two steals, 14 RBI and 27 runs from the top of the Yankees' batting order.