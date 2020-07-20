LeMahieu (illness) is starting at second base and leading off in Monday's exhibition game against the Mets.

Although LeMahieu missed the first couple weeks of camp due to testing positive for COVID-19, he'll be included in the team's exhibition lineup for the second consecutive night. The 32-year-old has been optimistic about being ready for Opening Day, and his leadoff status in back-to-back games would suggest that's a fairly realistic possibility. Even if he isn't ready for the team's season opener, he's said that he expects to be available "pretty soon thereafter."