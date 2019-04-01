Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Starting Monday
LeMahieu is starting at third base and hitting seventh against the Tigers on Monday.
LeMahieu is 4-for-6 to start the season, so manager Aaron Boone will keep his bat in the lineup and have him man the hot corner Monday against Detroit. The veteran is expected to be in a super-utility role this season that could see him play all over the infield, and his versatility and strong contact-hitting abilities should allow him to break into the lineup with frequency, even if he occasionally finds himself as the odd man out.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
18 things that stood out
Don't overreact to the first few games, but don't ignore them either. Chris Towers gives you...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 2
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of the opening weekend action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...