LeMahieu is starting at third base and hitting seventh against the Tigers on Monday.

LeMahieu is 4-for-6 to start the season, so manager Aaron Boone will keep his bat in the lineup and have him man the hot corner Monday against Detroit. The veteran is expected to be in a super-utility role this season that could see him play all over the infield, and his versatility and strong contact-hitting abilities should allow him to break into the lineup with frequency, even if he occasionally finds himself as the odd man out.