Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that he's not sure whether LeMahieu (foot) will be ready for Opening Day, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

X-rays on LeMahieu's right foot came back negative after he fouled a ball off the area in Saturday's Grapefruit League contest. However, LeMahieu is dealing with a "pretty significant bone bruise," per Boone, and remains in discomfort. The club doesn't want LeMahieu to have to play through anything early on in the season, so they will exercise caution. Oswaldo Cabrera would likely be the top candidate to fill in at third base if LeMahieu has to miss a little time to begin the season.