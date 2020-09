LeMahieu went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and a stolen base on Wednesday, as the Yankees beat the Blue Jays 7-2.

Lemahieu has now hit safely in 27 of 33 games this season. He launched an opposite-field bomb in the third inning, marking his third home run of the month. The 32-year-old has raked to the tune of a .355/.404/.524 slash line and should only further benefit from the eventual return of Aaron Judge (calf) and Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring).