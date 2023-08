LeMahieu (calf) remains absent from the lineup ahead of Saturday's game against the Marlins.

LeMahieu hasn't played since Monday while dealing with a sore right calf. A trip to the injured list appears unlikely, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports, as the veteran took grounders at third base prior to Saturday's game and appears to be working towards his return. Isiah Kiner-Falefa remains the starting third baseman for now.