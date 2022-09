LeMahieu (toe) took some swings in the cage and tracked pitches on the field Friday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

LeMahieu is already eligible to return from the injured list, but it looks as though he has a few more steps to complete before being activated. That lines up with reports from last weekend which indicated that the LeMahieu was targeting a return sometime during the team's upcoming homestand, which begins Tuesday.