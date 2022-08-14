site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-dj-lemahieu-takes-sunday-off | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Takes Sunday off
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
LeMahieu is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
LeMahieu started the past 14 games and will head to the bench Sunday while in the midst of a 1-for-18 slump. Gleyber Torres will man the keystone and bat fifth in the series finale at Boston.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read