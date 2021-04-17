LeMahieu is manager Aaron Boone's primary option to play first base while Luke Voit (knee) remains out, Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated reports.

LeMahieu led off and started at first base again Saturday -- his fourth start at the position in his past five games. Meanwhile, Rougned Odor has taken over at second base to account for LeMahieu's shift to first. Jay Bruce opened the season as Voit's replacement but is batting only .118. LeMahieu went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run Saturday against Tampa Bay and is slashing .288/.383/.423 on the campaign. With Voit likely still weeks away from a return, LeMahieu could see enough time at first to gain eligibility at the position in fantasy leagues.