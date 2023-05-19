site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-dj-lemahieu-taking-seat-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Taking seat Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
LeMahieu is not in the Yankees' lineup for Friday's game in Cincinnati.
It's a routine day off for the infielder. Oswaldo Cabrera will play third base while LeMahieu begins the contest on the bench.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read