LeMahieu went 3-for-6 with an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 12-1 win over the Mariners.

All three of LeMahieu's hits went for singles and he had all three base knocks before the end of the third inning. The 32-year-old led off the game with a base knock and then came around to score on a three-run blast by Giancarlo Stanton and later drove in a run during the third. LeMahieu has hit safely in 20 of his last 22 games and has raised his slash line to .276/.350/.375 with seven homers, 34 RBI, 46 runs scored, two steals and a 37:55 BB:K over 363 plate appearances.