LeMahieu is expected to see game action at first base sometime next week, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Lemahieu projects as a super-utility man for the Yankees this season, so it's unsurprising to see him getting time over at first base. After slashing .276/.321/.428 with 15 homers and 62 RBI in 128 games at second base with the Rockies last season, New York will likely try to get his bat in the lineup early and often.