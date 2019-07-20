Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Turns in multi-hit day

LeMahieu went 2-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored Friday against the Rockies.

LeMahieu knocked home a pair of insurance runs in this one, delivering an RBI single to left field in the fourth inning following by a fielder's choice in the sixth, which scored another. He's extended his hitting streak to six games, registering two extra-base hits and three RBI over that stretch.

