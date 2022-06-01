LeMahieu went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a walk in Tuesday's victory over the Angels.

LeMahieu ripped an RBI double in the bottom of the second inning off Noah Syndergaard before later adding another RBI, a single and a walk. The second baseman has now secured a hit in all three games since returning from a wrist injury, going 4-for-12 with two doubles and two RBI over those contests. LeMahieu is now batting .256 over 156 at-bats this season, thought that figure represents his lowest mark since his debut season with the Cubs in 2011.