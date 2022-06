LeMahieu went 2-for-2 with a double, a walk and two RBI in a 5-4 loss to the Rays on Tuesday.

LeMahieu came into the game batting .192 (2-for-26) over the last seven days, but he rapped out a couple of hits and reached base on balls once to break out of his slump. His .341 OBP is likely good enough to keep him locked in atop the Yankees' AL-leading offense in runs scored, which bodes well for his counting stats. LeMahieu's 34 runs tie him for ninth amongst second basemen.