LeMahieu went 2-for-3 with a pair of walks and a walk-off RBI in the Yankees' 5-4 win over the Mariners on Tuesday.

LeMahieu had a nice day from the leadoff spot, reaching base four times and knocking in the game-winning run. He's been swinging a hot bat since his return from the injured list with a knee injury, as he now has multi-hit games in three of his first four games back. LeMahieu still only has one homer through 115 at-bats, but he's slashing .330/.385/.443 and has also laced 10 doubles.