LeMahieu hit a pinch-hit walkoff single to help the Yankees to a 3-2 win over Toronto on Saturday.

LeMahieu began this contest on the bench, but with the bases loaded and no outs, he singled home pinch-runner Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Yankees the win. That's the eighth RBI of the season for LeMahieu, and hopefully one that helps him break out of the 1-for-13 slump he was in prior to Saturday's contest.