LeMahieu will slot in as the everyday third baseman following Miguel Andujar's shoulder injury, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

LeMahieu has already seen a few starts at third base this season, so this shouldn't be anything new for the veteran infielder. With Andujar in jeopardy of missing substantial time while on the mend from a torn labrum, Lemahieu could find himself exclusively at the hot corner for the better part of the 2019 campaign, although Tyler Wade is also a candidate to see starts at third.