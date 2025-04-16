LeMahieu (calf) is logging at-bats at the Yankees' minor-league complex and will need a buildup of game activity that replicates a full spring training, per MLB.com.

LeMahieu was injured during his second at-bat during spring training, so it makes sense that the Yankees want him to log what manager Aaron Boone termed "a pretty big buildup." The veteran infielder isn't yet playing in games, and it's not clear when he will be ready to begin a minor-league rehab assignment. LeMahieu could eventually reclaim a starting role at the hot corner for New York, though Oswaldo Cabrera has done a decent job so far this season in his stead, slashing .278/.333/.278 with four RBI and four runs but with no extra-base hits.