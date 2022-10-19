The Yankees didn't include LeMahieu (toe) on their American League Championship Series roster ahead of the team's Game 1 matchup with the Astros on Wednesday.

After taking live batting practice Tuesday, LeMahieu was hopeful to return to action for the ALCS, but the Yankees instead decided to include rookie Oswald Peraza on the roster to fill out their infield ranks. LeMahieu, who missed all five games of the American League Division Series victory over the Guardians, will likely continue to ramp up his activities in the days to come as he works to prove to the Yankees that he's made enough progress in his recovery from the right toe injury to contribute during the World Series, should New York advance.