Yankees' Domingo German: Exits with biceps tendinitis
General manager Brian Cashman said German left Thursday's Triple-A start due to biceps tendinitis, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
German was removed from the contest after throwing just one pitch in the second inning. Cashman added that this was just a "preliminary report" so he denied to comment on German's status in any way. The club will likely announce an update on his condition after he's been further evaluated.
More News
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Leaves Thursday's game•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Early exit in loss to Cleveland•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Turns in quality outing•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Lasts only 4.1 innings•
-
Yankees' Domingo German: Next start coming Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...
-
Waivers: Add Beeks, Tate?
The trades for Zach Britton and Nate Eovaldi may change the balance of power in the AL East,...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...