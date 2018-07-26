General manager Brian Cashman said German left Thursday's Triple-A start due to biceps tendinitis, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

German was removed from the contest after throwing just one pitch in the second inning. Cashman added that this was just a "preliminary report" so he denied to comment on German's status in any way. The club will likely announce an update on his condition after he's been further evaluated.

