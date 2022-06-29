German (shoulder) pitched 3.1 scoreless innings for Double-A Somerset on Tuesday, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out three batters.

After throwing 39 pitches in his first rehab outing with Single-A Tampa last week, German upped that count slightly to 43 pitches Tuesday. 29 of his offerings were strikes, and he has now racked up 6.1 scoreless frames over two rehab starts. It's uncertain how long German will be rehabbing in the minors, and there isn't a clear path to a rotation spot waiting for him in the majors. However, he's pitched well enough so far to be worth consideration in deep fantasy leagues in case a big-league starting slot does open up.