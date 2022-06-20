German (shoulder) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Wednesday with Single-A Tampa, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Since German has been on the injured list all season with right shoulder impingement syndrome, he'll likely require several outings in the minors before being activated. German has made 56 of his 70 appearances with the Yankees over the past three seasons as a starter, but unless the big club endures a rash of injuries to its rotation in the weeks to come, he'll likely have to settle for a relief role once he's reinstated. German still has a minor-league option remaining, so the Yankees could choose to send him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at the conclusion of his rehab assignment if the organization is still keen on having him stay stretched out for starting duties.