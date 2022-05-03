Yankees manager Aaron Boone indicated that German (shoulder) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session during the week of April 25 and is progressing well, Jordan Wolf of MLB.com reports.

German was placed on the 60-day injured list in mid-March after being diagnosed with right shoulder impingement syndrome, but he has had "no issues to this point" in his recovery, according to Boone. The right-hander was considered a candidate for a rotation spot heading into spring training after posting a 4.58 ERA and 1.18 WHIP cross 22 outings -- 18 of which were starts -- last season. It remains to be seen what German's role will be upon his return.