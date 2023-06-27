Pereira has returned from his undisclosed injury and is slashing .342/.410/.671 with seven home runs, four steals and a 27.7 percent strikeout rate in his last 20 games at Double-A Somerset.
He missed a little over three weeks at the start of June, although he was never placed on the minor-league injured list. Pereira has huge raw power and above-average speed, which makes him an exciting fantasy prospect despite his elevated strikeout rate.
More News
-
Yankees' Everson Pereira: Nearing return at Double-A•
-
Yankees' Everson Pereira: Settling down after K-heavy start•
-
Yankees' Everson Pereira: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
Yankees' Everson Pereira: Back on IL at Double-A•
-
Yankees' Everson Pereira: Healthy again at Double-A•
-
Yankees' Everson Pereira: Working back from injury•