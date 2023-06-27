Pereira has returned from his undisclosed injury and is slashing .342/.410/.671 with seven home runs, four steals and a 27.7 percent strikeout rate in his last 20 games at Double-A Somerset.

He missed a little over three weeks at the start of June, although he was never placed on the minor-league injured list. Pereira has huge raw power and above-average speed, which makes him an exciting fantasy prospect despite his elevated strikeout rate.