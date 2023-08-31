Pereira went 1-for-3 with two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-2 victory over Detroit.

Pereira was credited with an RBI as a result of being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the first inning, and he plated another run with a single in the third. The rookie also collected his first big-league steal in that frame, though he was stranded at second base. Pereira hasn't exactly had many attempts to swipe a bag since being called up to the majors -- he entered Wednesday having reached base just six times over 31 plate appearances. However, he's been getting every opportunity to show off his skills, serving as New York's everyday left fielder since being promoted.