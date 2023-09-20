Pereira (hamstring) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's tilt against the Blue Jays, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.
Pereira hasn't played in nearly a week because of a hamstring issue, although he has avoided the injured list to this point. Oswaldo Cabrera will receive another start in left field as Pereira continues to recuperate.
More News
-
Yankees' Everson Pereira: Still out Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Everson Pereira: IL possible due to hamstring injury•
-
Yankees' Everson Pereira: Sitting again•
-
Yankees' Everson Pereira: Taking seat Friday•
-
Yankees' Everson Pereira: Takes seat for nightcap•
-
Yankees' Everson Pereira: Not in Wednesday's lineup•