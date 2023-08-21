Peraza is expected to be called up by the Yankees prior to Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Neither Double-A nor Triple-A pitchers have had many answers for Pereira this season, and the 22-year-old appears primed to play in the big leagues for the first time. Assuming Pereira gets the call he will have a chance to play regularly in left field, a position five different Yankees have already started at this month.