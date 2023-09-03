Pereira went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-4 win over Houston.

The Yankees appear to be committed to Pereira as their primary left fielder down the stretch, as he's been in the lineup there every day since being called up from the minors Aug. 22. The 22-year-old struggled initially, going 3-for-28 with 13 strikeouts over his first eight contests but has shown some positive growth since, going 3-for-14 with three RBI, two thefts and a more tolerable four punchouts in his past four contests. New York is in last place in the AL East and 8.5 games out of a wild-card spot, so it wouldn't be surprising if the team continues to roll with Pereira for the remainder of the campaign.