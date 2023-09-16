Pereira is not in Saturday's lineup against the Pirates.
Pereira will sit for the second straight game, with Oswaldo Cabrera and Estevan Florial getting the nod over him in the outfield. Pereira has struggled in his limited big-league sample, maintaining just a .143 average with a 39.2 percent strikeout rate across 79 plate appearances.
More News
-
Yankees' Everson Pereira: Taking seat Friday•
-
Yankees' Everson Pereira: Takes seat for nightcap•
-
Yankees' Everson Pereira: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Everson Pereira: Swipes two bags in nightcap•
-
Yankees' Everson Pereira: Not part of Monday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Everson Pereira: Sitting Friday•