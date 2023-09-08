Pereira isn't in the Yankees' lineup Friday against the Brewers.
Pereira is slashing just .151/.224/.208 across 58 plate appearances to begin his major-league career, and he'll get a day off Friday to regroup. Oswaldo Cabrera will fill in as New York's left fielder and bat ninth.
