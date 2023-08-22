The Yankees selected Pereira's contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

Manager Aaron Boone said in an interview with Jomboy Media's "Talkin' Yanks" podcast that Pereira will start in left field Tuesday against the Nationals in what will be his major-league debut. The skipper added that while Pereira is capable of playing all three outfield spots, his immediate role will be as the team's regular left fielder. Pereira has batted .300/.373/.548 with 18 home runs and 11 stolen bases in 81 games between Double-A Somerset and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.