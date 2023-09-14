Pereira is out of the lineup for the second game of Thursday's doubleheader at Boston.

Pereira went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts as the Yankees lost 5-0 in the first half of the twin bill. The 22-year-old is showing a weak .143/.241/.186 batting line through his first 79 major-league plate appearances. Giancarlo Stanton, Estevan Florial and Oswaldo Cabrera will start across the outfield for New York in the nightcap with Aaron Judge occupying the DH role.