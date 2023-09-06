Pereira is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Tigers, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.
Pereira has struggled mightily at the beginning of his major-league career, going just 7-for-49 with two extra-base hits in his first 14 games. He'll recharge his battery Wednesday while Oswaldo Cabrera patrols left field for the Yankees.
More News
-
Yankees' Everson Pereira: Showing improvement at plate•
-
Yankees' Everson Pereira: Nabs first career steal•
-
Yankees' Everson Pereira: Starting in LF in MLB debut•
-
Yankees' Everson Pereira: Set to be called up Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Everson Pereira: Shining since promotion to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Everson Pereira: Healthy at Double-A•