Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Yankees' Fernando Cruz: Earns first save Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Cruz earned the save Tuesday against Cleveland, tossing 1.2 scoreless innings with four strikeouts and a walk as New York held on for a 3-2 win.

With David Bednar having worked the previous two nights, Cruz was summoned in the eighth inning with one out and two runners aboard after Jake Bird ran into trouble -- he immediately extinguished the threat by retiring the next two hitters. The right-hander returned for the ninth and, after issuing a leadoff walk, settled in by striking out the next three batters to secure the win. The outing was a reflection of the season Cruz has put together, as he has now held opponents scoreless in 13 of his last 14 appearances and sports a 1.84 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 37:15 K:BB across 29.1 innings. Whenever Bednar is unavailable, Cruz has more than earned additional save chances

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!