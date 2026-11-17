The Yankees selected Martin's contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

Martin enjoyed a breakout season in 2026, slashing .270/.337/.570 with 24 homers, 64 RBI, 52 runs scored and 18 steals while spending most of his time at Double-A Somerset. The 26-year-old outfielder's impressive season was enough to convince the Yankees to add him to the 40-man roster and protect him from the Rule 5 Draft. The team will likely want to see if he can sustain his success at the Triple-A level before giving him a look in the majors.