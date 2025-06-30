default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Yankees selected Hartlieb's contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday.

Hartlieb earned the promotion after collecting a 3.34 ERA and 38:10 K:BB over 35 innings with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The veteran reliever is likely to work in low-leverage spots.

More News