Stanton went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday in a loss to Houston.

Stanton kicked off the scoring in the contest with a solo blast to left field in the second inning. The veteran slugger had been in a brief slump coming into the game, going 0-for-14 with six strikeouts over his previous five games. However, he's having a resurgent campaign overall with 18 home runs and 47 RBI through 57 contests. His .984 OPS is on pace to be his highest mark since 2017.