Stanton is instituting "wholesale changes" to his pregame and midgame routines in an effort to avoid injury, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.

Stanton was sidelined by a right calf strain during spring training and recently missed over a month of the regular season due to a strained left hamstring. The ability to stay on the field has hampered Stanton's tenure with the Yankees -- he played in only 18 games last season due to injuries to his biceps and knee. While the slugger was hesitant to offer specifics about the changes he has instituted to his routine, he did offer some insight about his approach. "Pregame, in-game all needs adjustments and I will have those," he said. "I've had those. We've got a new warmup, a new midgame routine. If certain things happen in the game, and I'm DH-ing and I don't run the bases for two at-bats, that's an hour and a half of no movement. So you've got to do more in between at-bats and stuff like that, which is obvious and what has been done but you've got to switch it up."