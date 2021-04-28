Stanton could be deployed as an outfielder, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

It's hard to say how seriously the team is considering this, but the motive would obviously be to be able to get players like Gary Sanchez and Aaron Judge some starts at designated hitter while keeping Stanton's bat in the lineup. This would be a nice boon for Stanton's fantasy managers, as it would give them more roster flexibility if Stanton were to play enough in the outfield to add that eligibility.