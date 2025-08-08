Manager Aaron Boone said Friday that there's a "good chance" Stanton starts in the outfield Saturday against Houston, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

Stanton has exclusively played DH this season after dealing with tennis elbow in both of his arms throughout the spring and portions of the summer. It appears as though he's feeling well enough to start playing defense, which should open up more opportunities for Stanton to make the lineup while Aaron Judge is limited to DH. Stanton has been out of the starting nine in three consecutive games, including Friday's series opener against the Astros.