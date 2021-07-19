Stanton is slated to play the outfield as soon as next weekend, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Stanton has played exclusively as designated hitter this season, slashing .263/.356/.471 with 15 home runs and 42 RBI through 298 plate appearances. However, he has plenty of experience in the outfield, having played right field -- and, to a lesser extent, left field -- during the first 10 seasons of his career. It's not yet clear how frequently Stanton will play the field, and much could depend on how soon the bevy of injured Yankees outfielders -- including Aaron Judge (COVID-19), Clint Frazier (illness), Miguel Andujar (wrist) and Trey Amburgey (hamstring) -- are able to return.