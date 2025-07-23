Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Getting breather Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stanton is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.
Stanton will get some rest for the series finale after he started in each of the Yankees' last four games while going 5-for-15 with a solo home run, three walks and four runs. With Stanton on the bench, Aaron Judge will get a day off from playing the outfield and will occupy the designated-hitter spot.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Raps three singles Sunday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Idle Friday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Pops fourth homer•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: On bench again Friday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Delivers two-run shot off bench•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Getting breather Thursday•