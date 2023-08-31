Stanton went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional run and an additional RBI against the Tigers in Wednesday's 6-2 win.
Stanton kicked off the scoring in the contest with a first-inning RBI single and added a 425-foot solo blast in the fourth. The long ball was his sixth in August, though three of them came in a three-game stretch near the start of the month. Overall, Stanton has swatted 20 home runs on the campaign, the 12th time in 14 career seasons he has reached that mark.
